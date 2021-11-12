blooom inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

blooom inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $112.58. 951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,432. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $84.66 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

