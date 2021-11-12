blooom inc. Makes New $408,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

blooom inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. 709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,540. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.