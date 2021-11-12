blooom inc. Takes $2.09 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

blooom inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $11.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,484.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,391.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,390.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

