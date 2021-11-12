Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OWL opened at $16.59 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.