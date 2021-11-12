Blue Whale EXchange Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $1.09 million and $82,810.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,367,950 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

