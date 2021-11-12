Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan Purchases 6,589 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BVH opened at $31.78 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $698.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 86.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 88.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 198.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 22.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

