Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman Acquires $105,975.18 in Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BVH stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $698.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

