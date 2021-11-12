Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman Acquires $105,975.18 in Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BVH stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $698.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.87.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
