Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRG remained flat at $$14.52 during trading hours on Friday. 137,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a current ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $381.45 million, a PE ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 125.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.