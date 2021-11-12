Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.35

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 27% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $108.32 million and $103.42 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00221780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00090338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,559,532 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.