B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $645.24

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 645.24 ($8.43) and last traded at GBX 643.80 ($8.41), with a volume of 2763515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624.60 ($8.16).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BME. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 584 ($7.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 586.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 569.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

