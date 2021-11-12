B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 584 ($7.63).

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 9.28 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 598.52 ($7.82). 1,421,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 587.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 570.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

