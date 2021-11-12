BMO Capital Markets Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$54.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

TSE:IGM opened at C$51.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.90 and a 52-week high of C$51.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

