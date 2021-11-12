BMO Capital Markets Increases Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $114.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 266,930 shares of company stock valued at $24,617,976 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.