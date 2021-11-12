BMO Capital Markets Raises InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$20.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IIPZF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.