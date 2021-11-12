Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) shares were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40). Approximately 108,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 619,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Boku alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £539.82 million and a P/E ratio of -34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.20.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.