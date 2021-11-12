Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $176.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 94.05%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

