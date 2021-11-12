Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $7.13

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.13 or 0.00011191 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $426,847.04 and approximately $33,827.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,903,015.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79794871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.05 or 0.07219982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.40 or 1.00418737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

