Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Trex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

