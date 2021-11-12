Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,531 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $54,772,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lemonade stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

