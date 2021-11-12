Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 7,157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 961,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 160.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 97,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $2.65 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 1,880.97%. Research analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

