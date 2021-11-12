Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) by 116.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 48.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $473,000.

Shares of GXIIU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

