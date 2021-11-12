Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $16,513,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $17,028,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,406,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMCR opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

