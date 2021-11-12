Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $331.86 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

