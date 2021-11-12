Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NVR by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,149.53 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,875.20 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,965.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,978.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

