BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.83 billion.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,313. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

