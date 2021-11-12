Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Position Raised by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. 6,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,102. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,662 shares of company stock worth $1,190,788. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.