Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to C$230.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$240.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYDGF. Desjardins downgraded Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYDGF opened at $168.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.02. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $163.85 and a 1 year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.