Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271,127 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Astrotech were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 43.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Astrotech Co. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

