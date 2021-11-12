Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Baidu were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.21.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.50.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

