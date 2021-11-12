Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 102,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of ASPN opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,344. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

