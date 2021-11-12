Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 3,734 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

