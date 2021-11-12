Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,922. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.