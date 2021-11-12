Brian K. Miller Sells 2,500 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,236. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $549.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

