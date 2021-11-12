Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires 14,374 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.