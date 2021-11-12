Bridge Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 8,229 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

