Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 176.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $178.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $126.08 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

