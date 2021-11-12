Bridge Advisory LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.85% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 89,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average is $136.27. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $163.32.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

