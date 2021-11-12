Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTWNU. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the first quarter worth about $283,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bridgetown by 192.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTWNU opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

