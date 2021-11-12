Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $501.12 million, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.82. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

