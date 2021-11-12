Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 48.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Isoray were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isoray stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.90. Isoray, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ISR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Isoray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

