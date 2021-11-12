Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Genie Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 161.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 95.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Shares of GNE stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28. Genie Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $138.88 million, a PE ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.