Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Industries Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

AIRI opened at $1.02 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

