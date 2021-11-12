Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 153,286 shares of company stock worth $1,208,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.