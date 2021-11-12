Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 86,000 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Assembly Biosciences worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

