Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,355,000 after acquiring an additional 379,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $451.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

