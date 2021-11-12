Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE BHG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. 474,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,323. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,252 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Health Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.