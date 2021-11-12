BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRSP. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

BRSP opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $12,842,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.