Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Down 9.6%

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s share price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 11,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 311,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

BRLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

