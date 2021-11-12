Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $42.73. 484,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,150. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

