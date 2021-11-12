British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 659.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968,603 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $43,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 81.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI opened at $35.15 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.